Video: Dembele’s goal that can be worth a league



The Frenchman has understood perfectly with Messi.

Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele gave FC Barcelona a victory that can be worth a league. When time ran out, the Frenchman pulled out a violent shot that gave the rival goalkeeper no option to react. Volley of first intention. Just as the ball came, it hit him. Golazo.

Look at great goal by Dembele

DEMBELE! 🇫🇷 The Frenchman gets the goal and Barca’s opener in the last few minutes of the match. #BarcaValladolid pic.twitter.com/P4sgtrFQ0l – beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 5, 2021

Dembele serves the fate to Barcelona

With his goal at 90 ′, Dembele put Barcelona in a more than advantageous position for the last stretch of La Liga. After a new mistake by Atlético de Madrid, the window was opened to the Catalans, who will keep it open at least until next weekend.

If FC Barcelona wins its last nine dates, it will be the champion of Spain. The road will not be easy, but it is served. They will meet Real Madrid, Getafe, Villareal, Granada, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Levante, Celta de Vigo and Eibar.

A large part of their future is played this Saturday, April 10, in El Clásico against the merengue team. It is the opportunity to take the third contender for the title off the road, in order to focus on Atleti, which they can knock down on May 9 at the Camp Nou.