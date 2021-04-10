VIDEO: Darío Lezcano’s goal at FC Juárez vs Atlético San Luis del Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 started this Friday, April 9 with the duel between Atlético de San Luis and the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, where Darío Lezcano scored the first goal of the night at minute 33.

Los Bravos del “Flaco” Luis Fernando Tena have fallen before the Cruz Azul Machine; while the San Luis de Leonel Rocco fell to the Pumas de la UNAM, in a meeting full of controversy.

In a duel full of tension through the percentage table, the Bravos de Juárez got a penalty in the first half, which was collected perfectly by Darío Lezcano, who had missed two penalties in the tournament, to make it 1-0 at minute 33.

