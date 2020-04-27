Video Danna Paola and Ester Expósito giving each other a tremendous kiss on the mouth | Instagram

Danna Paola and Ester Expósito have been the center of attention since their appearance in Elite, their fame has increased considerably and this time they drove all their followers crazy by giving themselves a tremendous kiss on the mouth.

Both actresses were recorded just in time in which they kissed, being a moment that caused thousands of reactions among their followers on social networks, since they are two of the most attractive actresses currently.

In the video you can see Danna singing to him Esther “If they let us“with everything and mariachi and then kneel down and propose marriage, between the nerves he felt the ring falls off, he picks it up and they kiss each other on the mouth.

The witnesses to that act were his companions of the series, Who they did not hesitate to applaud themAlthough of course it was all part of a game between them, but that did not stop the fans from being really surprised.

The video was shared in a fan account from the same series, where they write that it was one of the moments when they finished recording the last season.

Are they really FRIENDS ?! “,” What I do not understand, the marriage request is really? “,” I do not know who to envy more “, were some of the comments in the publication.

That was how Danna Paola and Ester Expósito they sealed their friendship with a nice kiss in the mouth that went viral a few hours after being published and despite having been shared a while ago, it still gives a lot to talk about.

On the other hand, the actors who give life to Guzmán and pole they did the same after pretending that Álvaro Rico proposed marriage Miguel Bernardeau, without a doubt, had really good and fun moments inside the recordings and managed to be good friends with everyone.

.