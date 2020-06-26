Video Daniel Bisogno and Pedro Sola slapped in the middle of the Ventaneando forum | Instagram

After strong criticism towards the baby, host of Falling in love, Daniel Bisogno and Pedro Sola slapped each other in the middle of the Ventaneando forum.

But things are not what they seem if not that both drivers decided to show viewers how it is that they slap on television.

First, the dear uncle Pedrito wanted to carry out the sample together with Ricardo Manjarrez, recreating a scene of heartbreak.

Pedro, who were you with? You didn’t tell me anything, Ricardo said and pretended to slap the driver.

Apparently the scene was not approved by Daniel Bisogno, who got up quickly and explained to Sola how they are performed in soap operas to simulate both.

Bisogno asked Pedrito to pretend he was the baby and he shared how it is that the slap is given in theater and how it is given when the camera is close.

The driver gave Sola the opportunity to g0lp3arlo as and how in soap operas, to which those present asked him to collect as much as El Muñe owes.