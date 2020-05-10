VIDEO: Crocodile enjoys sunbathing in the Cancun Hotel Zone without humans

The respite that nature is giving to humans thanks to the quarantine derived from the coronavirus, is allowing animals to go out to freely enjoy pleasures that they could not before due to the number of people abroad. Such is the case with this huge crocodile who decided to get out of the water to sunbathe on the Hotel zone of Cancun without being disturbed, freely enjoying the moment.

In the one-minute video recorded by a foreign tourist, the reptile can be seen relaxing by staying still while enjoying sunbathing, keeping only the tip of its tail in the water, but throughout this recording it only makes a few movements to avoid weary.

Crocodile enjoys the sun in Cancun

It was in the Nichupté lagoon, in Cancun, where the crocodile was seen, in the middle of the Hotel Zone, where the traveler in charge of spreading this recording through social networks, points out how he found by chance while walking the reptile, showing in one of the shots as very few people are in the area due to the quarantine.

“I really did not expect to find something like this on my trip, now you can presume that my trip to Cancun was something unique,” he wrote.

These videos of crocodiles that appear in various tourist spots in Cancun have become somewhat viral, since each of them is different due to the proximity of the reptile, as in this case where it frightened those who made this recording.

It may interest you: Teenager faints in Chetumal from so much “self-indulgence”

Unlike other crocodile recordings, in this one you can see the reptile really enjoying its time alone, without feeling busy by tourists taking photos, as has happened in other parts of Cancun where different species of animals decided to take a turn and take advantage of that humans are at home due to Covid-19.

More notes from Quintana Roo

.