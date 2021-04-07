Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in Juventus vs Napoli in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the match between Juventus and Napoli on Matchday 29 of Serie A in Italy this Wednesday at Juventus Stadium, in a match where Vecchia Signora plays more than three points, as the classification is at risk to the next Champions League.

The game started quite rough, with Juventus pulled forward trying to score the first goal of the match, creating a possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could not close in front of goal.

The first minutes were frantic, as Napoli responded quickly to the offense with a stinging Chucky Lozano with his down the right wing, creating a couple of opportunities that ‘evened out’ the process of the match.

At 13 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo defined in a great way after an assist from Chiesa, scoring his 25th goal in 26 games played in Serie A, his 32nd taking into account all competitions this season.

