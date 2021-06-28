Video: Cristiano Ronaldo threw and kicked the captain’s armband after Portugal’s elimination from Euro 2020



CR7 said goodbye to Euro 2020 leading the scorers table.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / .

Portugal was left out of the Euro 2020 after losing to Belgium (0-1) in the round of 16. The balance is frustrating for the reigning champion. Y Cristiano Ronaldo reflected it more than anyone: the captain threw and kicked his bracelet on the way to the changing rooms.

After greeting Kevin De Bruyne, “CR7” dropped his captain’s tape and kicked it. Then a member of the coaching staff took her off the ground.

The Euro 2020 scorer – momentarily – continued to make gestures that showed frustration with his arms. The powerlessness to fall was notorious.

Ronaldo dropped and kicked the Captain’s armband away… pic.twitter.com/FKSQr1b8o1 – MC (@ CrewsMat19) June 27, 2021

It is not a new attitude for Cristiano Ronaldo, who over the years, through words and actions, has proven to be one of the most competitive athletes in history. His desire to overcome challenges is almost unmatched.

Of course, when it does not achieve its objectives, it explodes. Many might take the act as disrespectful to the national team. Wearing the captain’s belt of your country is the highest honor that a footballer can have. Therefore, the Portuguese legend was also the target of criticism.

This last explanation would fit out of context. However, when observing the way in which Cristiano lives each moment, the most consistent reason is frustration. For better or for worse, it is a competitive animal that has one last great challenge ahead: the Qatar 2022 World Cup.