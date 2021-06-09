Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scored another goal and is five away from equaling a record that seemed unattainable

Portugal gets ready to defend its crown in the Euro 2021 Y Cristiano Ronaldo He refines his aim for the goal, he wants his third title with his national team and in the friendlies he takes out his claws. It is also very close to breaking a new international record.

They played a friendly against Israel on Wednesday and beat them 4-0. Bruno scored a double, Cristiano Ronaldo contributed the second and Joao Cancelo made the third.

In the specific case of Cristiano, he reached 104 goals with the senior team and was placed within five cabbages of equaling Ali Daei’s 109 as the all-time top scorer for national teams.

He played 175 games for the Portugal National Team, scored 104 goals, gave 31 assists and was champion of Euro 2016 and the Nations League. A career that wants to continue filling with titles and glory.

And as a great rival in the next continental tournament he will have the Germany of Toni Kroos and the France of Benzema and Mbappé. All together in Group F with Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo SMASHES it home for Portugal 👊 pic.twitter.com/UrIgZvXp8z – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 9, 2021

