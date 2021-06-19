in U.S.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ran like an Olympic athlete and defined as a ‘9’ against Germany

A complete athlete in all facets and with the necessary tools to shine in football, that’s right Cristiano Ronaldo. He does not accuse age, with 36 years he is still fully and in force to try to conquer his second with Portugal Eurocup.

It is true that the Portuguese team lost this Saturday 2-4 against Germany in Munich, but the goal of the ‘Bug’ went around the world. Germany took a corner and it was Cristiano who cleared it, as if he were a central defender. After doing the defensive task, he saw free ground and started his usual sprint.

He remembered his best years at Real Madrid and ran 100 meters in the style of the best sprinters in athletics. As he ran, Bernadrdo Silva timed to strike, saw Diogo Jota free to the left and sent a precise pass for the Liverpool player.

When Jota was outlined to center, Ronaldo had already mocked the marks and was just waiting for the moment to receive. He thus scored his third goal of Euro 2020 and reached 107 in his history with the Portugal National Team, he was three short of exceeding the 109 that Ali Daei left as the top converter in national teams.

He also increased his scoring quota as the highest historical scorer of the Eurocup with 12. And to increase his records, he returned the favor to Jota and assisted him in the final 2-4.

Read also:

Read also: Videos: Two own goals condemned Portugal against the Germans

The Suicide Squad won’t undo anything from Suicide Squad 2016

Flirting in towel, Demi Rose shoots attractive video for fans