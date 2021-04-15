Video: Courtois’ epic saves that saved Real Madrid on International Goalkeeper’s Day



The Belgian held the tie with elite saves.

Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois celebrated in style the International Goalkeeper’s Day. The Real Madrid goalkeeper became the hero of the night at anfield and sustained a 0-0 score that was enough for the Whites to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after 3-1 in the first leg.

First, he saved those led by Zinedine Zidane in minute 3 ′. The belgian He rejected with his left foot a powerful shot from Mohamed Salah, who was right in front of him. This save could be worth the tie. An early goal would have condemned Real Madrid.

Liverpool is the first to knock on the door 😱 Salah almost scored the first but did not have Courtois save ⚽️ @ LFC 0-0 @realmadrid (1-3) LIVE 🔴https: //t.co/grApYcFy38#UCL #TuChampions #LiverpoolRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/UrDi42UtmB – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 14, 2021

At minute 11 ′ he appeared again, this time with his right hand. James Milner delivered a very well placed shot that Courtois took after launching himself and at the same time extending his arm to the maximum. A spectacular save.

Courtois cutoff! ⚽️ Tremendous flight of the merengue goalkeeper to keep his bow in zeros 👏✨ @ LFC 0-0 @realmadrid (1-3) LIVE 🔴https: //t.co/grApYcFy38#UCL #TuChampions #LiverpoolRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/SPBdRppf6L – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 14, 2021

Just starting the second half, the goal of the Belgian team endured a new shot, this time from Roberto Firmino, to calm the push with which Liverpool started the complement.

Since then, he only had to make punctual exits to cut the ball and little else. His work was already done. Today, Thibaut Courtois dignified his profession like no one else. Happy International Goalkeeper’s Day, and also a happy night for Real Madrid, which returns to the semifinals of the Champions League.