Paraguay.- A few days ago a video went viral in which you can clearly see a couple dancing on a horse lying down, at a party, which caused outrage on social networks.

Animalists of the world reacted quite indignantly to the situation, in which riders took the opportunity to dance on the ribs of one of their horses.

The event was presented in Paraguay, in the Horsemen’s Association, which caused great controversy and outrage in the world, but also within the same group.

The Association made the decision to expel the pair of riders who danced on top of the horse, permanently.

The Paraguayan National Secretariat of Culture, approved the horse races two years ago, since the activity is considered a fairly important cultural heritage in Paraguay, Argentina, Chilean Patagonia and Uruguay.

Obviously, in the video you can see the woman dancing on top of the horse in the middle of the party and later another of the riders, she joins him and also gets on the animal and they start dancing together.

And it seems that it was not enough, the party guests celebrated and applauded the event, and some even came to take ‘selfies’.

The horse, which is clearly trained, was trampled on and cruelly humiliated by the riders who enjoyed this immeasurably.

The recording quickly went viral and many animalists from around the world began to denounce it through social networks.

Complaints have come in the form of questions to humans, who have repeatedly shown to be very ruthless to animals.

So much lack of humanity “,” Well deserved we have the Covid-19 for what we do to these animals “,” Pure egos altered that seek to draw attention to any way possible “.

These are some of the disapproving comments that have been seen in the complaints to the video, where animal abuse is the center of attention.

