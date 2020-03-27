The new Chevrolet Corvette has already reached many of its new owners and we begin to see videos where they modify the new models or some are tested by the power of the central engine.

This time they put a Chevrolet Corvette C8 with a Cadillac CTS-V and the result is surprising.

The Corvette C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It is the most powerful Corvette of all!

The “Vette” also features an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the first to be tuned to a Corvette. This is the first time that a Corvette will not have a manual transmission since 1953!

When it comes to speed, Chevrolet’s eighth Corvette is also the fastest of all: It can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds.

The Cadillac CTS-V shipped from the factory with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces a whopping 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque.

It appears to be an unfair race, but horsepower is not everything. The Corvette’s mid-engine design means more weight on the drive wheels, allowing for better off-line pitches.

Watch the video so you can see the result with your own eyes.

