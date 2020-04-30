The confinement of the population decreed on March 14 To prevent the spread of Covid-19 it has triggered online product sales. Between the multiple changes in consumer trends What has caused the coronavirus is the increase of more than 70% by the group of people over 60, who were the most reluctant until now to buy online.

Adrian Amorin, Country Manager of idealo.es and Manuel Zabala, co-founder of Chollometro, analyzed for 20minutes.es the main factors and changes in the wake of the ecommerce boom in Spain, triggered during confinement.

In what percentage has ecommerce grown in Spain since confinement?

Adrián Amorín (Idealo): Since March 15, ecommerce has seen a very notable increase in our country. The first studies speak of a rise of up to 24% for some categories.

The hours at which online purchases are made have also changed. Before, the normal pattern was night or weekends. Tomorrow’s purchases have now become much more common.

In general, this period is undoubtedly the litmus test for e-commerce, as stores have to face a high volume of demand, with a smaller staff and more complex logistics due to current restrictions and prioritization in the transportation of essential goods.

Manuel Zabala (Chollometro): It depends a lot on the sector. We have seen the almost disappearance of purchases in the travel sector, while those in the food sector have risen incredibly. But on average, we have an increase of 24% compared to before confinement.

Game consolePexels

What are the products that are bought the most? And the ones that have grown the most in demand?

Adrián Amorín (Idealo): After the feeding, we have seen that during the first weeks of quarantine, the Spanish have opted mainly for sporting goods. Ellipticals, rollers to adapt the street bike or weights saw in the first two weeks of confinement a spectacular increase in demand.

Game consoles have also been another of the star products, although curiously, games have not seen their demand rise as much.

And finally we have also seen that demand has picked up for sewing machines, which many people are using to sew homemade face masks.

Andrea Piacquadio (Pexels) sewing machine

Manuel Zabala (Chollometro): Since the confinement, we have seen a strong demand for digital services, such as video games, online training or entertainment services, such as streaming and online series and a high increase in the food and hygiene and health category, with gel being one of the most popular products. hydroalcoholic.

Hydroalcoholic gel made by the Pharmacy of the Serranía de Ronda HospitalJUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA

Have many Spaniards lost their fear of online shopping? Has ecommerce grown among those over 60, how much?

Adrián Amorín: During this quarantine, many over the age of 60 have started shopping online at the supermarket, for example. Being part of the population at risk, they have been forced on some occasions to resort to this service.

It was most likely the first time that older people have accessed online shopping. That is why it is important that they know how to make a safe purchase, make sure they do it on official pages and with

reliable payment methods. If these first purchases are satisfactory, we will probably incorporate another new population group into e-commerce.

Manuel Zabala (Chollometro): That’s right, many people who have never shopped online out of fear or lack of need have been forced to do so. In addition, they will have seen how simple it is and all the advantages that it entails, so they will get used to it to a greater or lesser extent.

In our case, it is the age group that has grown the most, increasing traffic by 70%. It has been fostered by the low digitization that this age range had: as these were very low figures and despite the fact that a small part of the population in that age range has been launched, it has already made it increase substantially.

Credit card ecommerce buy online

Do the tendency to buy online believe that it will go more in the medium term?

Adrián Amorín: The change in our way of buying will be one more aspect of the profound social change that this pandemic will entail.

It is very likely that this upward trend in e-commerce will continue in the medium term, and that at least for a time, physical purchases will continue for essential products (food, pharmacy), but others such as clothing or technology will get used to purchasing them online. to avoid going to stores as much as possible.

Manuel Zabala: We believe that the fact that many buyers have overcome that first barrier of the first purchase, and the fact that these days online shopping is habitual out of necessity, will create a habit and a skill in buyers that will make them resort in the future. much more to buy online than they previously did.

Is a business that does not offer the online sales service injuring itself?

Adrián Amorín: Undoubtedly, this situation has highlighted the importance of online sales for businesses. The one that did not have online sales, has been left out during these weeks. Although it is true that some stores are so small that they do not have the capacity to have their own online store, they can go to common marketplaces that allow them to take advantage of various infrastructures. This is being done, for example, in some Galician towns such as the Concello de Mondoñedo, where the city council has created this platform to make it available to local businesses.

We are going to see more and more similar initiatives that allow small businesses to unite synergies to face ecommerce giants like Amazon or Aliexpress.

Ecommerce companies that have done their homework in recent years and have been updated will benefit from this crisis. However, those businesses that have been postponing their digitization may be left behind.

Manuel Zabala: It is difficult to speak globally, since it is something that depends a lot on each sector and each situation, but there is no doubt that businesses without online sales are suffering much more from this crisis due to losing all of their sales, while businesses that had Offline and online stores will have seen their demand increase, and they will have been able to partially or totally compensate for the loss of sales in their offline stores.

.