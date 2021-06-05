Video: Conmebol suspended two referees for canceling a legitimate goal against Uruguay in the Qualifiers

This Thursday at the Centenario stadium the electrifying duel between Uruguay Y Paraguay which ended 0-0 with a controversy that ended in the suspension of two referees. A badly disallowed goal deprived the Uruguayan team of reaching nine points and placing fourth in the South American Qualifiers.

Forward Jonathan Rodríguez replaced the suspended Edinson Cavani and paired with Luis Suárez on the offensive front. At minute 23 he sent to save what was the goal of the advantage and in the VAR they invalidated the score.

“The moment he kicks, the offside is 9. He’s offside. Down there confirms ”, the VAR referee, Nicolás Gallo, was heard saying in a video posted on the conversation of the Colombian arbitrators in charge of imparting justice.

After finishing the match, Diego Godín described the decision of the referees Nicolás Gallo and Miguel Roldán as “shameful”. This play went viral and the repercussion of the celestial captain’s comment was felt immediately.

Shame @CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/C3eM69UrVL – Diego Godín (@diegogodin) June 4, 2021

The following day Conmebol decided to punish the referees in question indefinitely.

“The actions of Mr. Nicolás Gallo, VAR Referee and Mr. Miguel Roldán, Assistant Referee appointed for the match, have been technically analyzed by this Commission, concluding that they have incurred serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions. in the development of the aforementioned match, punctually in the following situation: Min 239 – Cancellation of the Uruguayan National Team’s goal of course offside ”, says the statement

They resolved:

“SUSPEND the Referees NICOLÁS GALLO and MIGUEL ROLDÁN for an indefinite period of time in the exercise of their functions in competitions organized by CONMEBOL.”

OFFICIAL. CONMEBOL indefinitely suspends Nicolas Gallo (VAR referee) and Miguel Roldan (assistant 2) for understanding that they had a serious error in yesterday’s play. It is a heavy precedent imposed by the Referees Committee but beyond this, the “damage” has no return. pic.twitter.com/f1rBLb1xsI – Rodrigo Romano (@ RodrigoRomano76) June 4, 2021

