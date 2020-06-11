VIDEO; Company takes advantage of the pandemic to spill sewage in Cancun beach

The pandemic for many it is a positive thing and more for those companies dedicated to commit ecocide, because last Tuesday, June 9, through social networks, users reported that they were spilling sewage in one of the Cancun beaches, although they knew the damage they are causing to the beach.

According to the anonymous complaint, the event occurred at kilometer 9.5 of the Hotel Zone in Playa Caracol, when a truck full of wastewater came in front of the aforementioned beach and workers from the PerPro company began to install a hose that reached up to the sea.

After minutes, after installing everything, they began to spill the waters, however, the tube from which it came did not completely reach the sea, so it was also spreading across the sand, completely affecting the beach, committing ecocide, without anyone telling them anything, even though they knew that these waters harm the environment.

According to experts, some harmful elements of wastewater are bad odors, a consequence of the foreign substances it contains and the compounds coming from these materials, with the anaerobic splitting of its organic complexes that generate gases resulting from decomposition.

There is also the toxic action that many of the mineral and organic compounds contained in these waste waters cause on the natural flora and fauna of the receiving bodies and on the consumers who use these waters.

In the same way, the infectious potential, contained in the receiving waters and that allows the transmission of diseases and becomes a danger for the exposed communities. Irrigation of food plants with these waters has led to epidemics of amoebiasis, and their discharge into the sea, contamination in oyster and fish farms.

Another element is the modification of the physical appearance and the thermal pollution, generated by certain industrial liquid residues that have high temperatures.

In this sense, network users ask the authorities to attend this act, because this company took advantage of the pandemic and that there are no people on the beaches to do their thing without anyone telling them, that is why they ask for justice and punishment for The responsible.