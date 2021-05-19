Video: Colombians protest against the realization of the America’s Cup in their country



Giant flag outside the Colombian Football Federation.

Photo: DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP / Getty Images

During the last weeks thousands of Colombians have protested in the main cities of the coffee country due to a Tax reform announced by President Iván Duque.

Due to the climate of tension that exists in Colombia, some parties of the Libertadores Cup of America they have been harmed, they have even had to stop because in the surroundings of the stadium the police officers fired tear gas that reached the field.

Início de América de Cali x Atlético-MG was delayed for years due to tear gas, two protests against the Estadio Romelio Martinez in Barranquilla. # Libertadores pic.twitter.com/SHnzugwVY0 – Futebol Sul-americano (@futsulamerica_) May 14, 2021

In the next month of June, Colombia is responsible for organizing the Copa América. Despite the fact that in the coffee-growing country soccer is freaked out, some bars protested in front of the soccer federation chanting: “The Cup is not played.”