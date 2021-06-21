Video: Colombian Gio Urshela started historic triple play to give the Yankees victory



The Colombian Gio Urshela celebrates with the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres.

Photo: Mike Stobe / .

The Yankees and the triple play it’s a love story this MLB season. New York Yankees completed their third triple play of the season this Sunday, to finalize the victory over Oakland (3-2). The historic play was initiated by the Colombian Gio Urshela.

The most incredible thing about the feat is that the Yankees got it in just under a month. On May 21 they achieved a triple play against Chicago that was also started by Urshela. And just three days ago they repeated the dose against Toronto: a truly unusual and unique triple play.

Aroldis Chapman was backed by remarkable defense when he had two running backs on base. Sean Murphy gave a powerful groove that caught Urshela, who quickly stepped onto third base and then passed the ball to DJ LeMahieu, who from second connected with first baseman Chris Gittens to complete the feat.

The toughest play in baseball has become routine for the Yankees in the last month.

Just ending the game on our daily triple play 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hwt7C8hRqj – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2021

It was a historic feat. The The Yankees’ third triple play of the season equaled an MLB record in the modern era. It tied the record for the Chicago White Sox, who managed to complete three triple plays in 2016.

Furthermore, MLB adds that a game did not end with a triple play since 2009, when the Philadelphia Phillies did the same against the other New York team, the Mets. This way of ending a game has only happened 27 times in history.

The Bronx have a 38-33 record, and are 4.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox, their staunch rival and leader of the American League East.

Turnin ‘3 regularly. pic.twitter.com/uZb3qO94bA – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2021

