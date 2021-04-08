Video circulates of Enrique Guzmán hanging out with Verónica Castro | Reform

Enrique Guzmán is not having a good time, now a video is circulating in which apparently the singer spent a long time with the beloved Verónica Castro while she had him as a guest on her program Bad night, no.

Who was the one who had the morning night was the beautiful green-eyed actress and driver because she looks quite uncomfortable before the act of the father of Alejandra Guzman. The video that has gone viral on social networks shows Enrique Guzmán being interviewed by Veronica Castro and in the middle of their talk his hand advances on her, which without causing much scandal was quickly removed since she felt uncomfortable by the action of the also actor.

Like a professional, Cristian Castro’s mother continued with the show, hiding the uncomfortable moment with a huge smile; Despite this, Internet users did not let it go unnoticed that the grandfather of Frida sofia he passed “long hand”.

But this is not the only recording that has arisen against La Guzmán’s father, since one more video revealed some caresses that seem not to correspond from a father to his daughter in the middle of the live program. In the video you can see how Alejandra Guzmán is being interviewed and then giving way to her father.

The ex of Silvia Pinal sits next to her daughter and begins the conversation, but the awkward moment comes when Enrique Guzman He puts his hand on his daughter’s knee and caresses her in a way not seen well from father to daughter. Many pointed out as “abusive” the singer’s behavior towards the rocker.

These videos have gone viral after the model Frida Sofía pointed out to her grandfather of inappropriate behavior with her when she was just a 5-year-old girl. It was in an interview with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante that the singer also pointed out what Guzmán did to her. As the entire Pinal dynasty and the Guzmán are public figures, the news caused a huge stir on social networks and in all the media.

About. the interpreter of The plague He flatly denied what his granddaughter said and assured that Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter needs psychological help. Those who were also harshly criticized were the hosts of the Hoy Program, since in said program an analysis of Frida Sofía’s behavior was made and they assured that she could suffer a psychiatric disorder, borderline personality disorder; in which the predominant feature is mythomania (lying).

Experts assured that the singer would require medical attention and medication to treat her condition, something that social networks took as a desperate way to defend Enrique Guzmán, so the criticism was immediate.

Frida Sofía made stronger statements because she assured that while her mother slept, on many occasions her partners passed by with her and that even her first time she was forced by a boyfriend of La Guzmán.

Alejandra Guzmán has not spoken about her daughter’s statements, but what she did recently was a statement in which she pointed out that a television station forced her to reconcile with her daughter. To say by writing, the singer did not know that she would be on the air with Frida Sofía and that the whole situation took her by surprise. After the statement it seems that things are but since again LA rocker and her daughter are estranged.