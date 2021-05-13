Video: Cholo Simeone’s madness after Atleti’s vital triumph over Real Sociedad



Simeone is two games away from winning his second La Liga title.

The Atlético de Madrid beat Real Sociedad (2-1) to get closer to the La Liga title. A game that looked simple after 2-0 in the first half, was complicated in the second half. The Basques scored the discount goal at 83 ′ and the ghosts appeared at the Wanda Metropolitano … but they did not go into action. The colchoneros achieved the triumph and Diego “Cholo” Simeone celebrated it as if it were the title.

The Argentine coach lived it with more intensity than ever and recreated a sequence that could become historic if they ultimately end up winning the game: he ran straight to the locker room, waving his arms and taking a little jump due to the inertia of the movement. Football in its purest form.

The Atleti took four points ahead of Barcelona, with two days to go. Real Madrid is five units away but with one game less.

While the culés seem to be totally out of the equation, the meringues could put pressure on their city rival. For this they will have to beat Granada this Thursday. For now, Atlético de Madrid claimed to reach the penultimate round as La Liga leader.