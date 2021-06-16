Video: Chilean defender made Messi one of Messi in an unprecedented move

Surely you already saw the free kick goal that he endorsed Lionel messi to Chile at the premiere for America Cup, an execution of those that already has his fans accustomed and also suffered a dribble that he never imagined from a central defender.

Guillermo Alfonso Maripán He is a tall Chilean central defender who measures 1.94 meters and this Monday, at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, he dared to make the best dribble of his life. Nothing more and nothing less than against one of the best dribblers in history: Lionel Messi.

It was the second half when Messi was cornered by two Chileans on the right, Charles Aránguiz and the other was Maripán. The latter stopped him in his tracks when the ’10’ tried to dribble them.

For the memory: a GIF of Maripán with Messi. pic.twitter.com/XEl2WkNqOq – Felipe Ovalle (@FelipeOvalle) June 14, 2021

Then he waited for Messi’s mark to come out of him gracefully, stepped on it and mocked him on the other hand. Unfortunately for Maripán, the pass he gave was incorrect and he lost a play that made him viral on social networks.

“The best thing you can do against Messi is to call a teammate to help you, even two,” said the central La Roja in the British newspaper Daily Mail. In some way he compensated for the penalty he committed to Lautaro Martínez in the recent qualifying match that Messi himself punished.

Also read: He celebrated like Maradona: Lionel Messi surpassed new records with his great goal against Chile