VIDEO: Chaos in the eviction of Washington Square Park in Manhattan after the imposition of a curfew



The NYPD increased surveillance around Washington Square Park.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / .

Tired of noise and a surge in drug use, residents around Washington Square Park in Manhattan have piled up complaints to authorities, leading to the imposition of a temporary curfew on weekends.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) evicted the people who were still in the park at 10:00 pm on Saturday, when the ban was implemented.

However, several people resisted leaving the public space and were pushed by officers, which unleashed chaos in the operation and at least 22 people were arrested, according to the police.

Videos about the eviction and criticism of NYPD elements circulated on Twitter.

Mass clashes broke out between police and people at an unlawful assembly at Washington Square Park in NYC. pic.twitter.com/sIusBP3Aap – Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 6, 2021

NYPD elements arrived in riot gear and detained people for violating park rules, according to a report by The New York Post.

Some considered the eviction to be a violent act against the people “for no reason”, despite neighborhood complaints about loud music and increased drug use.

The NYPD has now moved into the village for no clear reason. pic.twitter.com/7m1aEYfJsU – Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 6, 2021

Although dozens of young people – and not so young – gather at night in the park located in the traditional neighborhood of Greenwich Village, the neighbors believe that these groups “are not fun.”

“There have been fireworks, there has been noise, motorcycles, it’s crazy,” a neighbor told NY1. “It was horrible. It was a nightmare. I have not gone out after dark ”.