VIDEO: Carolina Jaramillo’s goal in Club América vs Chivas in Liga MX Femenil

The Águilas del América receive the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in a new edition of the National Classic in the Liga MX Femenil, in the match corresponding to matchday 13 in the Closing tournament 2021.

The coach’s Azulcrema set Leonardo Cuéllar is in ninth position in the general table with 17 points, while the strategist’s Sacred Herd Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía it ranks fifth with 24 units.

After the first moments of the game at the Azteca stadium, the Rojiblanco side took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Carolina Jaramillo.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM @ carojaramillo94! @AmericaFemenil 0️⃣ – 1️⃣ @ChivasFemenil #VamosPorEllas ⚽ # Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/p2K8oJMrbb – LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) March 28, 2021

In the 11th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Coapa saga and with a left-handed shot, left the goalkeeper without possibilities Renata masciarelli for 1-0.

11 & # 39; GOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM @ carojaramillo94! The first of the # ClásicoNacional fell! Our 15! America 0-1 Chivas pic.twitter.com/jsxFmDw9DE – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) March 28, 2021

