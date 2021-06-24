VIDEO: Carlos Vela’s goal in MLS LAFC vs FC Dallas

The activity of Major League Soccer continued this Wednesday, June 23 with the meeting between the Los Angeles FC and the FC Dallas, where Carlos Vela found himself again with the goal and scored at minute 4.

After a rather difficult start for Carlos Vela with LAFC, where he missed some games due to injury, “el Bombardero” added his second match as a starter and made the best of it.

Just at the start of the match, Vela received the ball and handed it over to Atuesta, who returned the ball to him inside the area so that “Cracklitos” controlled from the right and finished off with his left foot, leaving the goalkeeper without opportunities.

