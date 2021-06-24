Video: Carlos Lampe’s own goal in Bolivia vs Uruguay

The Bolivian National Team faced the Uruguay National Team to advance to the next round in the Copa América Brasil 2021, in the corresponding match on day 4 of Group B, on the Arena Pantanal stadium this afternoon.

After a closed first half and with few situations, Uruguay took the lead on the scoreboard with an own goal by Carlos Lampe at minute 41 that put the Ccharrúas ahead and that complicates life more for the Bolivians.

Read also: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

It should be remembered that the Bolivian team led by the Venezuelan coach César Farías is in the last position of sector B to remain without units, after being defeated by the teams of Chile and Paraguay.

For its part, the whole of Uruguay comes from losing by the minimum against Argentina last day and from drawing against the Chileans, so they will try to get their first victory in the tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content