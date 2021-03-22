Video: Carlos Izquierdoz’s reaction when Frank Fabra slapped him in Boca vs. Workshops for the Professional League Cup

First time for oblivion in Boca Juniors, who did not give foot with a ball against Talleres de Córdoba, for the sixth date of the Professional League Cup.

Is that the team led tactically by Miguel Ángel Russo did not play well at all and went to the break falling 1-0 thanks to both Carlos Auzqui.

But, to add insult to injury, that wasn’t the only negative note for the Xeneize formation. He also had to suffer a hard cross between two teammates.

At one point in the first half, Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz ran into each other very ugly. And the first of them ended up slapping the second one.

At that moment, the experienced Boca central defender decided not to react so as not to continue with the strong discussion he had with the Colombian side.

‘Cali’ did not look at his partner anymore and continued playing. Yes indeed. his performance in the first part of the match was definitely forgotten.