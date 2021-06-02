Video captures the moment when a candidate for mayor in Mexico was fatally attacked during a rally in Guanajuato

One week from attack in which they assassinated the candidate for mayor of Moroleón, Guanajuato, Alma Rosa Barragán Santiago, a video of the exact moment of the attack transcended on social networks.

In the images you can see the candidate of the Citizen Movement giving a speech in which he denounces the abandonment of the authorities from the area when suddenly he is shot.

“The sport, abandoned; streets. All of us are citizens who have been abandoned for many years, ”says Barragán Santiago when the shots are heard before falling to the ground.

In the video that was recorded by an attendee to the campaign event, at least 11 shots are heard. The La Silla Rota report indicates that it was the victim’s children who released the images of the attack.

One of the bullets hit the candidate in the chest

According to the Millennium report, one of the bullets hit the candidate in the chest.

Barragán Santiago had summoned residents through social networks to attend the campaign event

Minutes before the incident, at approximately 6 pm, the politician had made an invitation via social networks for the inhabitants of La Manguita, El Ombligo and Pico de Pájaro to accompany her in the activity.

The fact was reported last May 26 in Pedro Guzmán street with Moroleón Circuit.

Party members revealed that the candidate’s attackers infiltrated the rally to carry out the crime, in which two more minors were injured.

“It was a rally of 200 people, the candidate Alma used to arrive at a neighborhood, they would put chairs and from there they would give a speech with a microphone and a speaker, that is the very particular style of campaigning that she had. While at the rally, the testimonies refer that these people, being disguised, were within the group, they had orange shirts in disguise and then they began to shoot, ”explained state leader Rodrigo González.

A detainee in connection with the murder of Barragán Santiago

This Tuesday, the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office reported that it detained the alleged murderer of the woman.

Fernando “N” was captured in the municipality of Yuriria as a result of an operation in which elements of the Army, the National Guard and the State Security Secretariat participated.

Authorities seize weapons instead of arrest

Long weapons, a rifle, chargers, cartridges, a telescopic sight and green grass believed to be marijuana were seized at the place where the subject was detained.

The ongoing investigation could lead to more arrests, authorities said.