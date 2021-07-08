Video captures despair of Hispanic parents as their son dies in front of their eyes at a water park

On the weekend an accident at the water park Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, impacted the entire Latino community. And it is that a walk became a nightmare for a family due to the death of Michael Jaramillo 11-year-old at a water attraction.

A video obtained by Good Morning America shows David and Sabrina, Michael’s parents, screaming in despair as the boy drowned under the overturned raft.

The passers-by from another boat looked terrified at the family for help. In the raft they traveled Michael Jaramillo, his older brother David, his younger brother Gus, and their parents.

The raft was flipped over and the seat belts appeared to prevent the children from leaving the underwater seats and getting to safety.

David’s birthday was this Wednesday, but he is in a hospital in critical condition.

The images show that the father tried to flip the raft to save his children, but his shoulder was fractured and it was all useless. His son drowned.

“When he turned around, we were all trapped in the seats with our seat belts. I see the silhouettes, my son tries to grab hold of us, they want us to help them. We couldn’t do it ”, David said in an interview.

The family had visited the water park outside Des Moines to celebrate David, who turned 16 today, in advance.

The accident victims were rushed to a hospital, but Michael did not survive.

“The children tried to save each other in the swift current, but they couldn’t”David Sr. said in an interview with ABC television.

“I feel like Adventureland stole my child from me.Sabrina Jaramillo, the mother, said. “I will never have the opportunity to see it grow.

Guy Rock, a lawyer for the company that operates the park, told ABC that the recreation area known as the Ragin River (Tumultuous River) has been in operation for nearly four decades.

“It’s a sure thing”, added. “The site was inspected by the State of Iowa the day before the incident and was in good working order.”

