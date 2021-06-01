Video captured violent fight in Harlem station of the New York Subway: man stabbed in the neck

A security camera captured two men fighting with fists and guns inside a Harlem subway station on Memorial Day, leaving one of them repeatedly stabbed with his own knife, said the NYPD.

The violent uproar unfolded inside Harlem’s 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station, which serves subway lines 2 and 3, yesterday shortly before 6 a.m.

The unidentified men – one 51 years old and the other of an unspecified age – had a “Verbal dispute” near MetroCard kiosks, authorities said. The video captured the two subjects moving from side to side and throwing fists at each other while holding some type of weapon.

Police said one of those involved had “two metal objects,” while the other, 51, possessed two knives. “The unidentified man struck the victim, threw her to the ground, took control of one of the knives and stabbed the victim several times in the back ”, police said, Fox News quoted.

You can also see a woman in a red coat running to help and trying to drive the attacker away from the victim, without success. The assailant then climbed the stairs and fled on foot. The injured man was treated at Harlem Hospital and was in stable condition, the NYPD said.

This year there have been several homicides and natural deaths in the New York subway, as well as robberies and incidents of violence, some more serious than others. While overall crime on the Metro, including four of the seven most serious categories, has decreased, felony assaults have increased in 2021. The violence led New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to claim a weeks ago that the subway was not safe for children.

NYC’s violence and “mental health crisis” are wreaking havoc on the transportation system, denounced the interim president of transit, Sarah Feinberg, in a letter sent in January to Mayor Bill de Blasio. In February, the city added 644 police officers to the Metro, but an MTA poll in April found that less than half of the passengers (45%) had noticed the additional officers.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is also wondering where the announced police officers are, after data from its own study appears to show that most stations had little or no NYPD presence in recent weeks, amidst the boom in violent incidents.

No arrests have been made for yesterday’s attack. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

WANTED for AN Assault inside of the 125 Street Station (2,3 Lines; Lenox Ave) ,. #Manhattan @ NYPD28pct on 5/31/21 @ 6:00 AM The unidentified male stabbed the victim multiple times to the baac. Reward up to $ 3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/AdTolOfLGd – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 1, 2021