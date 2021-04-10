Video captured shooting in front of a child and other pedestrians on the street in New York

NYPD released a shocking video of three gunmen who opened fire on a Bronx street this week, with a small child just steps away, confirming the rise of armed violence that the city is experiencing.

The footage captured three men – two on the sidewalk and one on the street near the curb – blatantly shooting at East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Charlotte Gardens, just after 10pm on Monday.

An adult walking with a child appears to duck for cover, and at least two other pedestrians appear on the street. The shooting appeared to be gang related and pedestrians weren’t the intended targets, police said.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported. The armed men, who were dressed completely in black, had not been arrested until yesterday. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.