Video captured brutal irony: old woman died when ambulance that took her to hospital in New York overturned

A 95-year-old woman riding in the back of an ambulance died and at least nine other people were injured in a crash in Brooklyn (NYC).

The ambulance, which was transporting the elderly woman in cardiac arrest, overturned after being hit by a sedan around 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue, en route to Mount Sinai Brooklyn Hospital.

With the lights and the sirens on the ambulance was heading west on N Avenue when it ran a red light. That’s when an eastbound Nissan sedan entered the intersection and struck the ambulance, causing it to overturn, NBC News reported.

The driver, a son of the elderly woman, and workers in the ambulance, as well as the driver and passenger inside the sedan, were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to the NYPD. His health conditions were not immediately detailed.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the shocking moment when the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Flatlands.

In a similar case, in September also in Brooklyn a man died and several people were injured after a fire truck collided with an ambulance.