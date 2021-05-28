Video captured brutal attack “between laughs” on deliveryman using NYPD transit piece in Midtown Manhattan

The NYPD is searching for a man caught on video attacking a food delivery worker with a cone used as a traffic alert in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan.

The victim, identified as Onder Unaler (47), had just completed a food delivery shortly before 9 pm on Thursday, May 20, when an unknown man approached him from behind in front of a building on West 47th St, between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue, according to police.

Released video of the attack shows that the unknown assailant took a hard plastic transit tube and hit Unaler on the back of the head, without any previous incident between the two.

Unaler was on his bicycle and without knowing what had happened he fell unconscious, bleeding into the concrete. The two men were unfamiliar with each other and no words were exchanged, police said.

“I only realized that something really hard hit my head because I lost the feeling of my body ”, Unaler told NBC News. “The next thing I realized was that I was on the ground. I felt as if my head, my skull was crushed ”.

When Unaler recovered, a witness told him that the attacker had run away south on 9th Avenue, laughing as he escaped.

Unaler said he was making deliveries trying to make ends meet after lose your job as a restaurant chef during the pandemic. In the attack, he suffered serious lacerations to his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It took six stitches to close the wound, but added that the psychological damage is much deeper, because now he worries about leaving home. “The attacker was so young,” Unaler said, adding that he fears that he or someone else might be attacked just “for fun.”

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.