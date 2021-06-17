Video captured brutal assault on Bronx street; victim was left with a brain fracture

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after an unknown hit him on the head with a concrete paver while walking down a street in The Bronx (NYC).

The brutal on-camera attack occurred as the unidentified victim was walking down Brook Avenue near East 147th Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, police said.

The suspect stalked the victim from behind for several blocks before hiding his face with a mask and launching the savage assault. After hitting the victim with the cobblestone, the suspect trampled on the man’s headsaid the police.

The bloody victim lost consciousness at the scene. He was found shortly after by a woman who later called 911. Paramedics took him to Lincoln Hospital with a severe head trauma, authorities said. He underwent brain surgery and remains in critical but stable condition, the New York Post reported.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.