Video captured brave rescue starring an old man in New York

Bad moods, neurosis, and stress aren’t the only defining characteristics of New Yorkers. An old man has just given a show of calm and courage that, fortunately, was recorded in a video.

The unidentified gray-haired man climbed on a flimsy ladder and tried his best to try to save your beloved pet parrot on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, before the FDNY came to the aid.

Footage shot late in the afternoon on March 22 shows the intrepid retiree climbing a ladder to catch up with the feathered fugitive, who immediately flew off before the vet’s visit. The mischievous bird is then seen perched on his arm, delighting the rapt onlookers below. But the momentary victory fades when the colorful parrot flies away seconds later.

Fortunately Responding firefighters caught up with the bird at 87th Street and Columbus Avenue, using a net tied to a long pole to bring the sassy mascot back into custody.

Meanwhile, a woman at the scene told the assembled crowd not to clap, worried that the bird would get scared and run away once more, the video shows.

FDNY officials confirmed to the New York Post that the defiant bird had been returned to its unidentified owner earlier that day.