Video: Canelo Álvarez shows his most human side by helping a girl in her mother’s operation

A girl went viral in recent days for requesting, through a video, the help of Saul Canelo Alvarez for her mother’s operation who has a brain tumor and needs to have it removed immediately. The Mexican fighter responded and will contact the family.

In times of difficulty, there are many athletes who also help their fans to fulfill their dreams. In this case, to be sensitive and help save a life in danger.

Linda is the name of the patient who needs to be operated and her daughter started the campaign in networks with her sweet voice and innocence. He asked Canelo for a signed pledge of his in order to raffle it off and collect the remaining money for the operation.

Of course yes, send me an address where I can send you what you need🙏🏻 https://t.co/DqCy3CQ8AA – Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 9, 2021

After the help of the twitter users who made the request viral, the video finally reached the view of the 30-year-old fighter who asked for the address to send the garment signed in his own handwriting.

The current WBA and WBC super middleweight world champion thus contributes to the performance of the three surgeries that Mrs. Linda needs to continue living. The family had already collected the amount of half a million pesos, according to Marca Claro.