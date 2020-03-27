Video Camila Sodi reveals that she and her daughter have Coronavirus | Reform

Actress Camila Sodi informed her followers on social networks that she and her daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

I started having all the symptoms, all, all, all, and then my daughter felt very bad. We did the test because she had a high fever and it came out positive, which means that I am also positive, she revealed.

The star of Luis Miguel, the Series added that he dared to speak about his case publicly not to attract the attention of gossip programs, but to give tips on what to do in case of having the disease.

It may interest you: Coronavirus, Mexico has to stop now, says Hugo López-Gatell

We have to take care of each other and we have to give tips. So not all of us have the same symptoms, not all of us show the same symptoms: some have a fever, some have a low-grade fever; I never went above 37.5 (degrees), he added.

“If you are 30 (years old) or younger and you do not have fever like this, it is very strong and you do not feel that you cannot breathe, then please do not go to the test, do not go to the hospitals, stay at home, drink a lot of water “

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Sodi recommended that if any of your fans get a headache, consume Tylenol, which is paracetamol, And if you do not feel very bad, do light exercises, like her, in order to lift your spirits.

We are in this together and the more team we make and the more community, the better we are all going to get out of this, he said.

Read also: Camila Sodi promotes reading with daring photos without underwear

So let’s open communication, tell each other how we feel, what made us feel better, and make us smile. It is a time when we have to take life lighter and make each other smile.

He asked that those who have been made reaction tests, which indicates in a matter of minutes if they are infected or not, other ones are performed, since the first ones are not totally safe.

The driver Esteban Arce also tested positive for the coronavirus, as it was announced yesterday in his morning show Expreso de Foro Tv, and they reported that he is stable at home.

.