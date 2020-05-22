Activated last week by Facebook, the Messenger Rooms are the response of Zuckerberg and his to Zoom and other video call apps that have become the queens of downloads during the quarantine that we are living. And is that during confinement, video calls to friends and family have exploded -in fact even WhatsApp has doubled the limit of their video calls 4 to 8 users at a time.

Therefore, on Facebook they wanted to take advantage of this phenomenon, and together with the activation on their Facebook and Messenger apps and networks, the function also came to WhatsApp. But it has a trick.

Messenger Rooms

It is not that in little more than a month WhatsApp has gone from 4 to 8 simultaneous users in a video call and from there to 50, but that the new Messenger Rooms button that WhatsApp has is a direct access to the function of the Messenger application. You hit the button, you invite contacts you choose up to a maximum of fifty to a video call, and WhatsApp jump to Messenger.

Why it is in Messenger where Messenger Rooms are created and you can use the function. If you don’t have the Messenger app, then you can’t create anything, although you can join a call that someone else created.

The same is what has just come to Instagram, another application under the protection of Facebook, which also has its own Messenger Rooms button to create video conferences, invite contacts and then jump to Messenger. How does it work? So:

Open Instagram

Go into Direct messages -the private chat of the app. There are 2 ways: or swipe the screen to the left, or you give to arrow icon in the upper right corner of the main Instagram screen.

Now you should see in the upper right corner 2 icons, video chat and text message. Tap the camera icon

Now you can get 2 options: either the contact list for you to invite them by selecting them 1 to 1 (you can also invite people who do not follow or do not follow you), or the list and a new blue Messenger Rooms icon what does it say ‘Create a Room ’

If you see the Messenger Rooms icon, you already have the function. If it hasn’t arrived yet

Now you do the same as in a video chat: you invite whoever you want up to a maximum of 50 people, and send the notifications.

With this you will send the link to Whoever wants to join the room you have created in Messenger Rooms. And since you are the creator of the room, at that moment you will jump to the Messenger app.