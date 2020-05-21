         Video calls of up to 50 people reach Instagram through Messenger Rooms

A month ago, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms, a group video call system similar to Zoom, based on Facebook Messenger and ready to be integrated into the rest of the company’s applications. It was already integrated into Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, and now it is the turn of Instagram.

Instagram already has group video calls of up to six people, but if they fall short, launch a Messenger Room from Instagram It is very easy with the integration of both platforms. This way, you can make video calls with up to 50 participants.

Messenger calls on Instagram

The integration of Messenger Rooms on Instagram works in a similar way to that of WhatsApp, although here the process is even easier, especially in Messenger accounts that are based on Facebook accounts. To start you should go to the Instagram Direct section and tap on the video call button.

Instead of starting a normal Instagram video call, tap on Create room to use the functionality of the Messenger Rooms. The first time an information window will appear, where you must tap on Test.

Once this is done, you will already have the option of creating a room in Messenger, which will be linked to your Facebook Messenger account and not that of Instagram (although both can be linked to the same Facebook account). After creating the room, you can send the link to your contacts on Instagram, being able to add a text before sharing it.

Unlike integration with WhatsApp, on Instagram the whole process happens in the same application, that you will not leave until you enter your room yourself. An option that you will have right after clicking Done. You must enter first so that other people can join. If someone joins before you, you will receive a call from Messenger.

From then on, the ball goes to the Messenger Room, where anyone can join even if you don’t have a Facebook, Messenger or Instagram account, from the link. The maximum number of participants at a time is 50 people.

Track | Engadget

