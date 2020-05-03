Just yesterday one of the news of the day was the new WhatsApp limit on audio and video calls, doubling the number of participants from 4 to 8. But the problem is that WhatsApp, despite being the most used messaging app, has reacted late and the competition has been way ahead of it in the field of video calls.

That it has 8 simultaneous ones now equates it to others such as Google’s Google Duo application, which, like others, has seen how confinement due to the current health crisis triggers its user base with more than 10 million new registrations a day. Although rather, he equated it.

Video calls on Google Duo for 12 people

At the same time that in WhatsApp Beta the group call function doubled the number of participants – therefore it is being tested and is not yet official – Google Duo has officially announced the same: an increase in the current limit of participants in the group calls in their Android and iOS versions, going from 8 to 12 in call or video call. But the best thing is that “in the coming weeks we plan to increase more” the number of simultaneous users on call, given that in the last month group calls by Duo have multiplied x8.

12 is the new limit on Google Duo calls, a number that will increase

Captures in a video call

This is not the only news in Google Duo, which has announced 3 more for its service. Another of those is a ‘Screenshot’ function or screenshot during a video call. Now available, when you are in a video call you can take a quick photo in that call made through the mobile phone, tablet or Chromebook, and automatically share photo with participants Of the call. Google promises that “you’ll be able to do this soon on group calls and on more devices,” so it’s only available on individual calls at the moment.

More personalization in messages

In recent weeks, Google has seen a 180% increase in messages sent, with an 800% increase in regions particularly affected by social distancing. For this reason, it has decided to increase the customization options with text, emojis and drawings.

You can say “I miss you” or “I’m thinking of you” using an Augmented Reality effect. And soon you will have the option to automatically save your messages in Duo instead of expiring 24 hours after being viewed or shipped so you can keep the ones that interest you.

Encryption security

Duo calls are kept private with end-to-end encryption, and “we constantly make optimizations to ensure that video calls are clear and uninterrupted.” Google Duo already uses Artificial Intelligence to reduce audio interruptions. And in fact next week, Google will implement a new video codec technology to improve video quality and reliability, even in connections with very little bandwidth.