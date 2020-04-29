Google has announced this Wednesday that it is releasing its video conferencing system from Google Meet, until now only accessible to users of its plans for companies and businesses that contract G Suite. From now on, it will be possible to establish video calls of up to 100 participants, without time limitation. At least for now.

And it is that it will place a temporary restriction from September 30, the day after which video calls are scheduled to be free for a maximum of 60 minutes. Which leaves us with five months of free video conferencing with no duration limit.

Video calls on Google Meet: free, up to 100 participants and unlimited

However, there is a fundamental difference with the way of working of one of the alternatives that is most strongly emerging in the times of virtual meetings that run. And it is that to enter the video call, unlike Zoom, we will need to be logged into the platform with a Google account. Click-click access will not suffice.

Google Meet is a cross-platform service, which can be accessed through the address meet.google.com, as well as through its applications for iOS and Android. It is integrated with Google Calendar, so video calls scheduled in the brand’s calendar will be accessible from this same calendar system.

Google makes a special emphasis in its statement on the security protections that the platform has. They further state that “your Meet data is not used for advertising and we do not sell your data to third parties.”

Google Meet was updated last week with Gallery View, which allows a large number of users to see faces simultaneously, which Zoom made so popular.

Google is trying to stop the growth of Zoom, which has exploded in recent weeks. For reference, this service that started the year with some 10 million users has seen its use multiply by 30 during quarantine. Similarly to Skype, which also tries to adapt with some of Zoom’s most striking features.

Zoom aside, perhaps Google’s biggest problem is that with its repeated attempts in the field of messaging, it has lost focus and its multiple proposals compete with each other to make a name. Recently, the alternative to Slack and Microsoft Teams was renamed from Hangouts Chat to Google Chat.

