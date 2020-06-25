Some users of the beta version of Telegram have been able to test video calls within the messaging app.

Telegram, which over the years has become the alternative messaging app to WhatsApp, recently announced that it had reached the figure of 400 million total users, with an average growth of 1.5 million new daily users. However, there is a feature that the well-known application does not have compared to the Facebook-owned app: the video calls. So far, as a recent leak has revealed that this feature reaches Telegram, although it is a test.

After incorporating a integrated video editor, improved GIFs and other new features; the well-known messaging application has finally started testing video calls in the latest beta of the app for iOS devices, Apple’s operating system. Therefore, and as reported on Reddit by some people who have the beta version of the popular messaging app, Telegram users can perform for the first time video calls.

In the well-known forum, users who have already tried this expected function have revealed that some people who own the beta version of Telegram for iOS, from the version 6.3, have been able to make some video calls. A feature that requires the user to perform a previous step, since it is necessary activate the experime Experimental functions ’option within the settings of the popular messaging application. Video calls are one of the functions that Telegram users have been demanding for a long time, and their arrival will make WhatsApp tremble.

Telegram video calls are in an experimental phase on iOS

To make a video call, in addition to having the beta version of Telegram on iOS, users will find a new dedicated button right when accessing the profiles of your contacts, and which is located between the ‘call’ and ‘mute’ options in the menu at the top, as can be seen in the video available on these same lines. As we have already mentioned, at the moment it is only an experimental function, so it is not available in the stable version of the messaging application.

It should also be noted that, if the beta version is available, users can only make a video call with others who also have this function. Likewise, this feature has been discovered to date on iOS devices, so it is necessary to wait to see if Android will also receive the expected video calls, something that it will do with almost total security. What is clear is that the arrival of video calls could put WhatsApp at risk, since it could cause the flight of its users due to the security problems of the app owned by Facebook.

