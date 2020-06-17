Google Meet has been officially incorporated into Gmail for Android and iOS, so users can make video calls.

Gmail It is one of the most used email managers in the world, so its users are used to receiving a series of improvements and new features to offer a better user experience. After the arrival of dark mode, a function that allows you to add emails as attachments and a new quick setup menu; Google recently announced the arrival of video calls to Gmail.

Through an official statement, the Mountain View company has confirmed that, after offering last month Google Meet for free, now you have joined Gmail for Android and iOS devices. A feature that allows users to easily join video calls, whether for work or leisure, directly from their inbox.

Therefore, in the coming weeks users will notice the appearance of a new Meet tab in the Gmail app from your smartphones, where you can see the next meetings scheduled in the Big G calendar and to join the video calls in a simple way: with just a touch. Here we explain how this new feature of the popular great G app works.

It may interest you | Google will change the terms « white list » and « black list » to « racially neutral » options.

How to make video calls with Gmail from your Android mobile

Making a video call with Gmail from an Android and iOS mobile is really easy. In the new Meet tab, with toncar in the section « meet » and in « new meeting » you can from starting a video call instantly, to obtaining a link to share it with the other contacts who are going to join the call or schedule a meeting in the Calendar.

The Mountain View company has also confirmed that if you do not want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail application, just access « Settings » from the menu located in the upper left corner from the inbox. There you just have to tap on the account, scroll down and deactivate Meet. In this way the tab of this new function will not appear. Undoubtedly, this is a highly anticipated news from the community and it only improves the experience of using one of the most used email managers in the world.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all