Video calling is changing the way we perceive ourselves

05/29/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a radical shift towards virtual life. In this context, video calls They have become the main means of communication, both for work and for socializing.

What initially seemed like an advantage, is no longer so. And is that some people could be triggering new insecurities seeing his face excessively.

This is what a Harvard University study points out, along with help from Massachusetts General Hospital.

Experts confirm that, due to this problem, the number of patients seeking aesthetic procedures to improve its appearance.

A pandemic of dysmorphia

To extract the results of this study, a questionnaire was conducted on a total of 134 dermatologists.

In it, experts were asked about the inquiries aesthetic during the pandemic and if their patients had cited the use of video calls as a reason to seek medical attention.

A total of 76 dermatologists (56.7%) reported a increase in patients seeking cosmetic consultations and 114 (86.4%) stated that their patients cited video calls as a reason.

Respondents explained that the most common concerns of patients were the wrinkles of the upper part of the face (77%).

He was followed by eye bags (64.4%), stains dark areas of the face (53%) and flaccidity neck (50%).

When asked about the aesthetic procedures most requested since the pandemic began, 94% of dermatologists noted the botox.

They also mentioned that a large number of patients requested dermal filler injections (82.3%) or treatment with To be (65.4%).

The cameras are deceiving

The researchers note that the main goals of these patients were to make their nose smaller and their eyes larger.

It makes perfect sense when explaining how the front cameras they modify the appearance.

These make things closer to the lens -like the nose- appear larger and those that are further away -like the eyes- smaller.

A 2018 study found that a portrait 30 centimeters away increases the size of the nose in photography 30%, compared to an image taken at 1.5 meters.

Therefore, with webcams that record shorter focal lengths, the result is a more rounded face, with a broader nose and forehead.

Experts explain that this distorted image on the screen is what leads patients to develop negative thoughts about their physique.

In addition, they add that these patients, despite seeking cosmetic procedures, are rarely satisfied with the results and end up in a cycle of self dissatisfaction.

The important psychological component

Doctors have many tools to improve the appearance of a person today, but to ensure that these techniques are used in the suitable circumstances it’s crucial.

“It is important, as physicians, that we address the different aspects of what could be happening to know when to encourage someone to speak with a mental health professional or to get the support you need, ”explains Shadi Kourosh, lead author of the study, in Dermatology Times.

Injectables and surgery aside, this expert provides some less invasive tips what we can do to feel better about how we look on screen.

A good illumination front view can help, as can keeping a greater distance from the camera or raise our monitor so that it is not lower than our face.