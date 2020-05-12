Mexico City.- The Primacy Archdiocese of Mexico, through the Vicarage of Pastoral and the Vicarage of Laity in the World, in conjunction with Prometeo Health Group and Red Médica, launched the Video Call COVID-19 program, through which medical advice will be provided and spiritual advice to the population that directly faces, or one of their relatives, the ravages of this disease.

Through this platform, a group of approximately 70 highly trained doctors, as well as 50 priests, will give advice from Monday to Sunday to the people who call them, each in their field, from 08:00 to 20:00 hours initially. Both the hours and the number of doctors and priests may be extended depending on the demand for the service.

One of the objectives of this project, on the medical side, is to avoid as much as possible the oversaturation of the hospital infrastructure and give certainty to the population served for their decision-making.

Video call COVID-19 shows an alliance rarely seen, in which an organized medical society and the Church come together to provide such a service to the general population.

To access the platform, a cell phone with a video camera and Internet access is required. Then go to the link www.redmedica.com, where you will find two options: Medical Council or Spiritual Council.

If the interested party contacts one of the 70 doctors, he or she will ask them about the symptoms they have, the health history they have presented, and from this the doctor will determine if the symptoms are serious or not, and will immediately advise them on the actions to be done.

If the patient presents a situation that can be treated at home, it will be suggested to stay home for 14 days and after that time contact them again, or sooner if they have any health complications.

If the symptoms are serious, the doctor will see on the platform of the Network of Hospitals COVID of Mexico City those where there are still beds available and will tell the patient which is the closest to his home and that he must be transferred immediately to receive more specialized care.

For the transfer to take place, the patient will be asked to call 911 to comment on his situation and request the dispatch of an ambulance from the Medical Rescue and Emergency Squadron (ERUM) to go to him and, following all established health protocols are transferred directly to the hospital.

The second service that will be provided to the population through the Video Call platform COVID-19 is the one that will be offered by the 50 priests registered in the system, in case the person needs spiritual advice.

This support comes at a time when the number of seriously ill and deceased by the COVID-19 coronavirus has increased, in addition to the fact that Catholic families do not have the possibility of face-to-face spiritual support.

The video call platform COVID-19 joins the Listening Center via telephone, which the Primacy Archdiocese of Mexico has made available to the population for emotional support since April 17. We remind you that, in this case, care is provided through the number 55-21-22-97-25.

These three services are intended to provide comprehensive health care, as defined by the World Health Organization, that is, to provide the population with a biological, psychological, social and spiritual balance.

