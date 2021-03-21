Video: by a few centimeters Joel Graterol almost committed the fail of the year the Venezuelan and his failed attempt at an epic fail América de Cali Once Caldas Manizales Palogrande Colombian League

By date number 13 of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2021-l, América de Cali had to visit Once Caldas in Palogrande Manizales, in search of three points that ratify it among the eight and with the intention of ending a streak of more than 10 years without winning in the capital of Caldas.

About 5 minutes into the game, América de Cali went ahead through Jeison Lucumí, and as the minutes passed, Juan Cruz Real’s team positioned itself much more comfortable in the game.

Later, in the 9th minute of the game, Joel Graterol almost committed what would have been the fail of the year. After receiving a ball from one of his defenders, the Venezuelan made an oriented control with the outer edge of his left foot.

Control that did not turn out as expected, as the ball headed towards his own goal. Fortunately for ‘Los Diablos Rojos’, Graterol was able to react quickly and managed to prevent the ball from entering a few inches from the line.