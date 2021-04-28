VIDEO: Bryan Angulo’s goal in Toronto FC vs Cruz Azul of the Concachampions

The Concacaf Champions League returned to activity this Tuesday, April 27, with the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine to the Toronto fc, for the first leg of the quarterfinals, where Bryan angle scored the first goal of the night at minute 3.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine comes from advancing without problems after beating Arcahaie FC, while Chris Armas’s Toronto FC gave the surprise in the second round and knocked out Club León’s Esmeraldas.

The Machine started with the entire match and practically in the first play that Bryan “el Cuco” had on the offensive, Angulo took a tremendous shot that got into the corner of the rival goal, making it 1-0 just at minute 3.

