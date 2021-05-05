VIDEO: Bryan Angulo’s goal at Cruz Azul vs Toronto in the quarterfinals of the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine received this Tuesday, May 4, the visit of the Toronto fc in the Aztec stadium, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, in a duel where Bryan Angulo scored the first goal of the night at minute 27.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine beat Toronto in the first leg of the Concachampions by a score of 3-1, so any victory, draw or even a loss by no more than one goal would qualify them.

After a start where Toronto FC generated several dangerous plays and Cruz Azul seemed not to respond, Bryan “el Cuco” Angulo received a ball outside the area and took a tremendous shot to leave Bono without opportunities, scoring a goal at the minute 27.