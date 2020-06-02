Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, asked community members to stop looting and vandalizing because that does not help eliminate police brutality.

In an emotional speech at a makeshift memorial at the place where George Floyd died in Minneapolis, his brother Terrence floyd he asked community members to stop looting and vandalizing, while encouraging them to channel their frustration in the upcoming elections.

Since last week they have been unleashed dozens of protests in cities in the United States in response to the death of George Floyd.

While most of the protests were peacefulsome turned violent when the police clashed with the protesters.

Some of them were starred by small groups that looted business and in some cases they burned down buildings and cars.

“I understand that they are upset. But I doubt that are half as annoyed as meTerrence Floyd said at the beginning of his speech this Monday.

“If I’m not here losing my mind, if I’m not here exploiting thingsIf I am not aroundhere destroying my community, What do they do? They are not doing anything, that It won’t bring my brother back at all. My family is one quiet family. My family fears God, “said Terrence Floyd.

Terrence floyd addressed the crowd and said that while the looting and destruction of property may seem like fair action at the time, ultimately they do nothing to change the system plus it ends up hurting further cause to end police brutality.

“In each case of police brutalityThe same has happened: everyone protests; they destroy things and nothing changes. Do you know why it doesn’t change? Why are not your things. They are our things, so they want us to destroy our own things. So it is necessary that let’s do this differently“, said.

“We are going to change this. Let’s change and let’s do it peacefullyPlease, ”he asked.

In addition, he assured that his brother would not have liked what happens: “I know that he wouldn’t want them to do this“

George Floyd died on May 25 shortly after four police officers arrested him in Minneapolis. On Friday afternoon, prosecutors announced that one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, who was caught digging his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, had been arrested and accused of third degree murder.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital