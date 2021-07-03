Video: Brazil suffered to be the second semifinalist with Neymar in leading mode

A duel of high invoice was foreshadowed in the second presentation of the quarterfinals of the America Cup and the protagonists did not disappoint. The Brazil’s selection beat by at least 1-0 at Chile selection at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro to enter his name in the semifinals.

The locals resigned themselves to losing possession of the ball (41% -59%) and playing with a few less throughout the second half, but when they arrived clearly they did damage. And the defensive concentration this time was full to keep the Chileans at bay.

Lucas Paquetá, who had just entered at halftime, defined the game with a solitary goal at 46 ‘after combining with Neymar Jr. It was a spectacular move due to the speed of the first touch before the shot on goal.

⚽🇧🇷💥 Goal of #Brasil! Lucas Paquetá throws wall with Neymar and defines crossed over Bravo 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/M7O1cyrAJl #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #BRAvCHI pic.twitter.com/JlodrJSYda – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 3, 2021

Then came the expulsion for the terrible entry of Gabriel Jesús on Eugenio Mena, which left Brazil with one less from 48 ‘. They knew how to suffer against some australes who had more will than football. And they saw how Alexis Sánchez had to leave the duel because he was not physically fit.

During the Tite process, Brazil has remained almost unbeatable

59 games

44 wins

11 draws

4 defeats

127 goals scored

21 goals conceded

In official competitions

27 wins, 6 draws and 1 loss

Friendlies

17 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses.

