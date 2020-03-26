Despite ONE Championship postponed all its events in March and April due to the spread of the coronavirus in Asia, Brandon Vera He still plans to meet his third starting defense when the Canadian is measured. Arjan Bhullar in the fight that will lead the Infinity 2.

Regarding what will be his sixth presentation with the promotion, and his first since being knocked out by Aung La N Sang In October 2019, ONE made a video available to us with the three best knockouts of the ex-UFC.

ONE Infinity 2 will take place on May 29 from the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.