VIDEO: Braian Samudio’s goal in Chile vs Paraguay of the Copa América 2021

The activity of Date 4 of the Copa América 2021 continued this Thursday, June 24, with the duel between the Chile selection and the Selection of Paraguay, at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, where Braian Samudio scored the first goal of the night at minute 33.

The Chilean National Team, directed by Martín Lasarte, has just tied one goal with the Uruguay National Team; while the Paraguay National Team, under coach Eduardo Berizzo, has just lost to Argentina.

The Paraguayan National Team used its most powerful weapon, the set piece, because in a corner kick taken by Almirón, Braian Samudio, the new reinforcement of the Red Devils of Toluca, got up to finish with his head and open the scoring.

